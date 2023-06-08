Former James Madison pitcher Robertson makes MLB debut

(WHSV) - It didn’t take long for Nick Robertson to make an impact in the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen.

After getting called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Robertson made his Major League Debut on Wednesday.

The former James Madison pitcher tossed two scoreless innings, striking out three batters and did not allow a baserunner against the Cincinnati Reds. The first batter he faced was Cincinnati’s top prospect, Elly de la Cruz. Robertson struck him out on three pitches.

How Robertson performed on Wednesday night is similar to how he was performing in Triple-A. In 19 of his 24 appearances with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Robertson did not allow a run and held hitters to a .185 batting average.

JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry was recently asked by WHSV what it’s like for him to see his former players reach the Major Leagues.

“It’s a special feeling when you have one of your former players make it to the big leagues,” said Ikenberry. “It’s every kid’s dream. To be a speck of their life and getting them to achieve that dream is very rewarding as a coach and a mentor.”

Robertson joins Kevin Kelly as JMU alums that are currently on Major League rosters. Kelly, who also made his Major League debut this season, is a reliever with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kelly has a 4.10 ERA with three wins and a save in 24 appearances.

“Having Kevin make it up there and see the success he’s been having is very special for our program, special for him and his family and for all the hard work he put in here as a Duke,” said Ikenberry.

