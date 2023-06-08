Draw Your Weather
Four-run third leads Harrisonburg to victory over Covington

Harrisonburg manager Bob Wease waves to the crowd prior to the start of a Valley Baseball...
Harrisonburg manager Bob Wease waves to the crowd prior to the start of a Valley Baseball League game between Covington and Harrisonburg on June 7, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 7, 2023
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Turks sent 10 men to the plate in the bottom of the third inning and scored four times on its way to a 4-3 victory over Covington on Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Park.

Jose Perez’s RBI single gave Harrisonburg a 1-0 lead in the third. The big blow came a few batters later. With the bases loaded, Micah Morgan’s 2-run RBI double off the right field wall extended the lead to 3-0. The Turks added another run on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Cam Harris.

Other Valley Baseball League scores from Wednesday night are as follows:

  • Staunton 11, Front Royal 10
  • New Market 14, Culpeper 2
  • Charlottesville 10, Woodstock 9
  • Purcellville 12, Waynesboro 9
  • Winchester 6, Strasburg 0

