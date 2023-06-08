Four-run third leads Harrisonburg to victory over Covington
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Turks sent 10 men to the plate in the bottom of the third inning and scored four times on its way to a 4-3 victory over Covington on Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Park.
Jose Perez’s RBI single gave Harrisonburg a 1-0 lead in the third. The big blow came a few batters later. With the bases loaded, Micah Morgan’s 2-run RBI double off the right field wall extended the lead to 3-0. The Turks added another run on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Cam Harris.
Other Valley Baseball League scores from Wednesday night are as follows:
- Staunton 11, Front Royal 10
- New Market 14, Culpeper 2
- Charlottesville 10, Woodstock 9
- Purcellville 12, Waynesboro 9
- Winchester 6, Strasburg 0
