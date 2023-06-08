Page County names Tyler Parker new boys basketball coach

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - Page County High School named Tyler Parker as its next boys basketball coach, the school announced on Wednesday.

A Page County grad, Parker has been coaching the junior varsity boys basketball program at Luray High School since 2019. He helped lead that program to its first winning season in nearly two decades.

PCHS Announces New Basketball Coach:

There will be a meeting for any young man and their family who may be interested in playing basketball in rising grades 6-12 to meet with Coach Parker and some of his staff in the PCHS auditorium on Monday, June 12th at 5:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/4nB8f0ixEZ — Page County High School Athletics (@page_athletics) June 7, 2023

Parker graduated from Page County in 2015 and was a member of the boys basketball program for six seasons under Michael Chrisman and Mike Purdham.

