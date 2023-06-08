Draw Your Weather
Page County names Tyler Parker new boys basketball coach

Page County High School
Page County High School(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - Page County High School named Tyler Parker as its next boys basketball coach, the school announced on Wednesday.

A Page County grad, Parker has been coaching the junior varsity boys basketball program at Luray High School since 2019. He helped lead that program to its first winning season in nearly two decades.

Parker graduated from Page County in 2015 and was a member of the boys basketball program for six seasons under Michael Chrisman and Mike Purdham.

