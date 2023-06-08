Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Plastic conversion facility coming to West Virginia, at least 40 new jobs anticipated

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that recycles plastic into hydrogen and other clean fuels is coming to a small West Virginia community near Charleston, creating an anticipated full-time 40 jobs, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

In 2024, Clean-Seas West Virginia plans to open a plastic conversion manufacturing facility in Quincy, an unincorporated community just over 10 miles east of West Virginia’s state capital. Justice said the operation will be a $50 million capital investment over three years. The state pitched in $1.75 million in performance-based loans, along with tax and employment incentives.

The state’s agreement with the company requires it to provide private health care and retirement benefits to employees.

Clean-Seas is a subsidiary of Clean Vision Corporation, which has a mission to acquire and operate companies and technologies that will have an impact on the green economy.

The West Virginia facility will be Clean-Seas’ first U.S. operation and will focus on converting plastic feedstock into precursors for recycled content plastics and clean fuels, including hydrogen, to “address the global plastic crisis,” according to the company. It will process plastic for conversion to clean energy at a rate of 100 tons per day, with plans to scale up to 500 tons per day over time.

Hydrogen is a clean fuel that, when consumed in a fuel cell, produces only water, according to the U.S. Energy Department.

Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw called the Clean-Seas’ process “revolutionary technology.”

“The Legislature has worked to show the world that West Virginia is an all-of-the-above energy state, and investments like this one prove that our message is spreading,” GOP Senate President Craig Blair said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
VSP investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Shenandoah County
The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.
Baby thrown from Amish buggy and killed, authorities say
Looking towards Downtown Staunton from the Train Depot bridge.
14-year-old student reports ‘cigar-shaped’ UFO near Staunton in 1964
According to VSP, 35-year-old Brandon Mills charged at law enforcement when they arrived on...
Officers involved in Sunday’s Walmart shooting will not face criminal charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney announces
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Suspect in high school graduation shooting had dispute with one of the victims, police say

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
State Police investigating fatal Fluvanna County crash
Sentara RMH (FILE)
Sentara RMH Wound Healing Center helping raise awareness during Wound Care Awareness Month
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Hazy days ahead
Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport...
New leadership appointed at Richneck Elementary after shooting
WHSV Morning Fastcast June 8