Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

State Police investigating fatal Fluvanna County crash

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Fluvanna County earlier in the week.

VSP announced Thursday, June 8, that a 2005 Toyota Tacoma was heading south on James Madison Highway when it came into a curve, crossed the centerline, and struck a northbound tractor-trailer head-on shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to run off the road and overturn in the ditch.

The driver of the Toyota, 33-year-old Andrew N. Dempsey of Palmyra, did not survive the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 70-year-old man from Dillwyn, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
VSP investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Shenandoah County
The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.
Baby thrown from Amish buggy and killed, authorities say
Looking towards Downtown Staunton from the Train Depot bridge.
14-year-old student reports ‘cigar-shaped’ UFO near Staunton in 1964
According to VSP, 35-year-old Brandon Mills charged at law enforcement when they arrived on...
Officers involved in Sunday’s Walmart shooting will not face criminal charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney announces
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Suspect in high school graduation shooting had dispute with one of the victims, police say

Latest News

Sentara RMH (FILE)
Sentara RMH Wound Healing Center helping raise awareness during Wound Care Awareness Month
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Hazy days ahead
Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport...
New leadership appointed at Richneck Elementary after shooting
WHSV Morning Fastcast June 8