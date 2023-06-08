Draw Your Weather
Staunton Roadrunners to host six hour run in Nov, first of its kind in the Valley

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A running group based in Staunton is pushing community members to be their best selves.

The Staunton Roadrunners are hosting a spin on an ultra-marathon. The six-hour run walk challenges those who sign up to see how long they can go.

“The beauty of timed events is you can come and do as much or as little as you want so if people are just coming to just run with some friends they can run for an hour or if they want to do the whole six hours they can,” Amanda Womack with the Staunton Roadrunners said.

The Staunton Roadrunners are a group who have been meeting every Wednesday for the last four years to get moving but come Nov they’re hoping for their biggest run yet.

“I just like to come out and help others reach their goals and do better for themselves,” Steve Gray with the Staunton Roadrunners said.

The six-hour run will be on Nov 25 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“A lot of people will just be out here seeing how far they can go and that’s kind of the beauty of it,” Womack said.

Gray said he hopes the race can raise money for cancer patients in the Valley.

To sign up for the run visit click here.

The Roadrunners meet every Wednesday at the bandstand in Gypsy Hill Park at 6 p.m.

Gray said he hopes next year to host a series of races like the Staunton 10 mile and continue the six-hour race.

