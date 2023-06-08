Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dog toy trademark dispute

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that...
The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that with "Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet."(From Supreme Court of the United States via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing in on a poop joke.

It sided with Jack Daniel’s unanimously in its dispute with VIP Products over a dog toy the distiller says violates its trademark.

The whiskey maker can now revive its lawsuit against the toy maker.

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.”

The dog toy parodies that with “Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet.”

It’s not that the justices missed the joke, but they say the toy doesn’t have free speech protections because commercial products have to follow trademark law.

The ruling overturns an appeals court decision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
VSP investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Shenandoah County
The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.
Baby thrown from Amish buggy and killed, authorities say
Looking towards Downtown Staunton from the Train Depot bridge.
14-year-old student reports ‘cigar-shaped’ UFO near Staunton in 1964
According to VSP, 35-year-old Brandon Mills charged at law enforcement when they arrived on...
Officers involved in Sunday’s Walmart shooting will not face criminal charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney announces
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Suspect in high school graduation shooting had dispute with one of the victims, police say

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
LIVE: Biden and Sunak hold White House talks on daunting challenges to Ukraine, world economy
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway departs Peru on extradition flight to US
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and two adults, leaving some with...
Knife attack at park in French Alps critically wounds 4 young children as people cry for help
Researchers in Malibu, California will be able to track a black bear that has been spotted...
Researchers, beachgoers report rare sightings of black bear on Malibu coastline