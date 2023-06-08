Valley schools continue quest for state championship

(WHSV) - Four schools from across The Valley will compete in the VHSL state semifinals in softball and girls soccer.

In Class 2, the Page County softball team takes on Tazewell. The Panthers appear to be playing some of their best softball of the season thanks to pitcher Bailee Gaskins and timely hitting from the offense.

“It’s about them. That’s what it’s about,” says Page County head coach Alan Knight. “It’s their opportunity to shine and go down to Botetourt Complex. We’re in the semifinals again. It’s great. Great experience for them.”

Meanwhile in Class 1, the Buffalo Gap softball team faces Auburn, the defending state champions. Buffalo Gap upset undefeated Rappahannock in the semifinals.

In girls soccer, Wilson Memorial faces Lafayette in the Class 3 semifinals at 9 a.m. on Friday. The Green Hornets defeated Magna Vista in the quarterfinals.

In Class 1, Riverheads takes on Auburn at 9 a.m. on Friday. Head coach Rachel Prater says there’s a lot of members on the team that are playing soccer for the first time and is very pleased with the growth the team has shown.

“I had a lot of kids that I’m teaching basic skills, even how to throw the ball in,” said Prater. “Basketball players are used to checking it and not throwing it over their head. To come this far and to have qualified for the state semifinals I think it speaks for itself what hard work will do.”

Tennis singles also get underway on Friday. Buffalo Gap’s Alex DiGrassie, East Rockingham’s Ellen Waag, Spotswood’s Raygan Wade, Riverheads’ Cayden Swats, and Wilson Memorial’s Conner Miller will all compete.

