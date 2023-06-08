Draw Your Weather
VDOT project aims to improve traffic safety, flow, at intersection in Page County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Scheduled improvements to an intersection near Luray hopes to increase driver safety, and improve traffic flow.

Page County announced the VDOT project in a press release on June 8, and says the project will take place at the intersection of Route 211/340 and Big Oak Road, just west of Luray. During a recent Page County Board of Supervisors’ work session, project manager Tim Gregory of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) presented plans for the state-funded Smart Scale project, set to include traditional traffic signals as well a displaced left-turn intersection. The design is aimed at improving safety by eliminating potential conflicts between turning cars and moving traffic more efficiently through the intersection.

“The Virginia Department of Transportation is committed to improving safety and mobility for all road users in Virginia,” according to the department’s website. “Implementation of innovative intersections and interchanges is one of the strategies VDOT is using to achieve these goals.”

VDOT says there are several benefits of the design, including improved safety by spreading out the number of potential conflict points where vehicles may cross paths; increased efficiency by establishing simultaneous movement; and better synchronization through the elimination of left-turn traffic signal phases.

Page County says the project will also include two traditional traffic signals.

The $3.3 million project is slated to go to bid in December 2023. Completion is scheduled for spring 2024, which is a year ahead of schedule, according to the pres release.

