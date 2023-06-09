Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

2-year-old dies after being left behind in hot car, authorities say

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida...
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida this week.(Kichigin via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities are investigating the death of a young girl who was left in a hot car.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a vehicle on Thursday after going on a lunch trip with her family.

The family told detectives they had gone to DeLand, about 15 minutes away, for lunch before returning to their home in Orange City around 2:40 p.m. They were together with the girl and her two older brothers, ages 8 and 15.

The parents said they went back to the car around 5 p.m. and found the girl unresponsive. They rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced deceased just before 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the family involved.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke continues to bring haze to the area
According to VSP, 35-year-old Brandon Mills charged at law enforcement when they arrived on...
Officers involved in Sunday’s Walmart shooting will not face criminal charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney announces
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
All lanes have re-opened after a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT.
Lanes re-opened after multi-vehicle crash on I-81 N
Looking towards Downtown Staunton from the Train Depot bridge.
14-year-old student reports ‘cigar-shaped’ UFO near Staunton in 1964

Latest News

American flags fly with a cloudy sky above the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 9,...
Haze from Canadian wildfires eases as reinforcements from abroad arrive
Marcus Maly sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection
Virginia man sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection
Virginia man sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden, in North Carolina, pushes clean energy agenda and promotes order aiding military spouses