Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, June 9, the Albemarle County Police Department, assisted by the Waynesboro Police Department and the FBI - Richmond Office, made arrests in a search warrant operation in the 300 block of Arch Avenue in Waynesboro, Virginia.
Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Jaleel Khirey Brookins of Waynesboro, Virginia, was wanted on several local and out-of-state charges including:
- Robbery
- Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
- Homicide
- Illegal Use of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm Without a Permit
- Bodily Threats
Police say Brookins was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident.
A second subject, 29-year-old Qwasean Jamal Lewis of Charlottesville, Virginia, was also located at the residence and arrested without incident on Albemarle County charges including:
- Robbery
- Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
The Albemarle County charges against Brookins and Lewis are related to a robbery that occurred in May 2023.
