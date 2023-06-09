Draw Your Weather
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, June 9, the Albemarle County Police Department, assisted by the Waynesboro Police Department and the FBI - Richmond Office, made arrests in a search warrant operation in the 300 block of Arch Avenue in Waynesboro, Virginia.

Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Jaleel Khirey Brookins of Waynesboro, Virginia, was wanted on several local and out-of-state charges including:

  • Robbery
  • Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
  • Homicide
  • Illegal Use of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm Without a Permit
  • Bodily Threats

Police say Brookins was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident.

A second subject, 29-year-old Qwasean Jamal Lewis of Charlottesville, Virginia, was also located at the residence and arrested without incident on Albemarle County charges including:

  • Robbery
  • Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

The Albemarle County charges against Brookins and Lewis are related to a robbery that occurred in May 2023.

