Arcadia Project looking to revitalize former Dixie Theater in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The former Dixie Theater in Staunton could soon be getting a facelift.

Thursday night, Staunton City Council endorsed an application for a Virginia Industrial revitalization fund grant for the project.

“We are anticipating getting a 1.5-million-dollar grant from the state to revitalize it as a center for film, food, technology and music,” Pamela Mason Wagner, executive director of the Arcadia Project said.

If the Arcadia Project is awarded the grant from the state, they said they believe the renovations will be done by the first half of 2025.

“Everyone in the community needs to be involved and wants to be involved,” Wagner said.

The Arcadia Project is already using the old theater to bring people together.

“We reached out to new homeowners in Staunton who bought a home since COVID or during COVID because so many of us were isolated from our neighbors,” Wagner said. “So there’s a dual purpose tonight introduce those people to the project and also for them to meet each other.”

The Arcadia Project hopes this renovation brings a new way for people to connect in downtown Staunton.

“Our mission statement is that we create connections between people through culture and creativity and so that’s really the ultimate purpose behind all of this yes we want to fix up an old building but mostly we want to bring people together,” Wagner said.

The Arcadia Project also recently sold the building connected to the former theater.

“That building will be turned into 23 apartments and we’re in desperate need of housing in downtown Staunton and I think putting those 23 new families into the downtown scene will really brighten things up at night,” Wagner said.

Wagner said the proceeds for that sale will go toward the match for the $1.5 million grant.

Staunton City Council applauded this project and passed the endorsement unanimously.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.