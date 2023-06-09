Community green space brings space to gather, relax in downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - First Presbyterian Church in downtown Harrisonburg has created a space for the community to gather and relax in the midst of downtown.

The green space has been open for about a year now according to members of the First Presbyterian Church, but they hope the space continues to be a sanctuary for people downtown.

”One of our main goals is to serve our community and part of serving our community is providing the space and people can come in and have a quiet space,” Brad Jenkins, commission lay pastor for communications at First Presbyterian Church said.

He said he wants the space to be a place people could come to meet with others for lunch or coffee or just take a few minutes to themselves.

“We just want the community to know, come on in you don’t have to be a member of First Presbyterian to come in here and use this space I mean that was part of why we built this space,” Jenkins said.

The space has a unique history to it as well.

The facilities manager at First Presbyterian, Paul Seddon, said the church bought what used to be The Falls building decades ago, but as the building aged it dilapidated, so they properly tore the historical building down and got to brainstorming ways to use the space.

”The stage area was added the screen was added and of course the idea there is that the ivy would cover the screen and then we’re going to have the ability to have movies and things like that projected onto the screen,” Seddon said.

The green space has already been used for downtown events like the International Festival.

The space is open to the public whenever the gate is open, Jenkins said it’s usually from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.