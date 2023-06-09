Fundraiser being held at Beards and Broads Sunday for child with Leukemia

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, June 11 Beards and Broads Axe Throwing in Broadway will host Cure Maty Day, a large all-day fundraiser. All the proceeds from the event will go to the family of Maty McQuilkin, the four-year-old son of Beards and Broads co-owner Kyle McQuilkin, Maty was diagnosed with Leukemia last month.

“This Cure Maty Day is for a four-year-old little boy who is nonverbal autistic, he was diagnosed a month ago with Leukemia and within that first month that he had Leukemia he was in the hospital for the entire month,” said Jewel Litten, the organizer of the event. “He just recently today had another chemo treatment so he will hopefully be here Sunday, we just have to see how the treatment went today.”

The day’s events will begin with a cornhole tournament at 10 a.m. followed by a fundraiser from 12 to 6 p.m. that will include live music, Fat Boyz BBQ, a bounce house, face painting, a dime pitch for kids, and a general raffle.

“We have a gun, we have coolers, we have cornhole boards, cornhole bags, we have everything that we’re going to give out during that general raffle so make sure you come out on Sunday,” said Litten.

Maty is the son of Kyle McQuilkin and the nephew of Beards and Broads’ other co-owner Jay Roderick. McQuilkin and Roderick are both veterans from the valley who have been active in the community since opening their first Beards and Broads location in Harrisonburg three years ago.

“One reason that we, as the community wanted to give back to Kyle and Jay, is because Kyle and Jay do a lot with Beards and Broads for the community. So we decided, a group of us thought it would be a good idea to have a cure Maty day for this four-year-old little boy,” said Litten.

You can learn more about the event here or donate directly to Maty’s family by Venoming @ash_mcq.

