Health care workers at risk to encounter violent patients

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Health Care Workers are at a high risk to encounter violence with patients while on the job.

Chief Nursing Officer Gina Yost said it is important to know and understand the tools available to prevent workplace violence.

“One of the tools that we recently implemented is the dynamic appraisal of situational aggression which we call the DASA. This is a tool that allows the nurses to asses the patient for the risk for aggression.” said Yost.

Yost said the DASA tool allows nurses to asses patients for at risk behaviors and allow them to implement interventions.

Yost added the tools help them prepare and know how to interact with patients who are at risk for aggression.

“Aggression can vary with patients it can be as simple as a patients is irritated and easily angered and can progress to yelling or screaming or verbal threats and can even progress to violent behavior.” said Yost.

Yost said there are a lot of factors that can contribute to violent events with patients including illness or the medication they are taking.

“We often do interact with family and visitors that have aggressive behavior which can be challenging. We do partner with our staff and with our security personnel to be able to provide appropriate care to patients and families.” said Yost.

Yost said the hospital implemented a visitor badging system in February and this allows them to identify visitors that are arriving and log them into the system. It also tracks when they have a visitor who has aggression or violent behaviors.

