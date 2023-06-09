Draw Your Weather
JMU women’s basketball coach gets extension through 2027-2028

Sean O'Regan
Sean O'Regan(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University Athletics has announced that women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan has received a contract extension.

JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne announced a three-year contract extension for O’Regan that will keep him under contract through the 2027-28 season. The announcement came in a press release from the university on June 9.

“I’m happy to extend Sean O’Regan’s contract and keep guiding our program well into the future,” Bourne said.

O’Regan is coming off a 26-8 (13-5 Sun Belt) season that saw the Dukes capture the Sun Belt Championship Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament berth. The conference championship was the program’s first since the 2015-2016 season. In his seven years leading the program, O’Regan has compiled a record of 156-62 (.716), including five seasons with over 20 wins.

“I would like to thank our administration, Mr. Bourne, and President Alger for their confidence in me continuing to lead this program,” added O’Regan. “I would also like to thank my staff for the level of commitment and dedication they bring every day, it makes a big impact. Thank you JMU fans and community for all of your support, we are excited for the future.”

