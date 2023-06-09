Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

One dead after crash near Staunton

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KVLY)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department (SPD) has confirmed that one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash on Friday, June 9.

The SPD said around 1:00 pm the Staunton Police Department responded to the intersection of Shutterlee Mill Rd. and Route 262 for the report of a traffic crash involving a tractor trailer and a small car.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another passenger has bene airlifted by Aircare to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, the SPD said. The driver of the car was sent to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries, according to the SPD.

The SPD says that the car was driving southbound on Route 262 and turned left at Shutterlee Mill Rd. in allegedly front of the tractor trailer, which was traveling northbound on Route 262, according to a preliminary investigation.

VDOT says all lanes heading east and west on Route 262 are closed as of 4:08 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke continues to bring haze to the area
According to VSP, 35-year-old Brandon Mills charged at law enforcement when they arrived on...
Officers involved in Sunday’s Walmart shooting will not face criminal charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney announces
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
All lanes have re-opened after a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT.
Lanes re-opened after multi-vehicle crash on I-81 N
Looking towards Downtown Staunton from the Train Depot bridge.
14-year-old student reports ‘cigar-shaped’ UFO near Staunton in 1964

Latest News

Marcus Maly sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection
Virginia man sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection
Virginia man sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warming into the weekend
Ben's Afternoon Fastcast June 9
On Sunday, June 11 Beards and Broads Axe Throwing in Broadway will host Cure Maty Day, a large...
Fundraiser being held at Beards and Broads Sunday for child with Leukemia