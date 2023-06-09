One dead after crash near Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department (SPD) has confirmed that one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash on Friday, June 9.

The SPD said around 1:00 pm the Staunton Police Department responded to the intersection of Shutterlee Mill Rd. and Route 262 for the report of a traffic crash involving a tractor trailer and a small car.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another passenger has bene airlifted by Aircare to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, the SPD said. The driver of the car was sent to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries, according to the SPD.

The SPD says that the car was driving southbound on Route 262 and turned left at Shutterlee Mill Rd. in allegedly front of the tractor trailer, which was traveling northbound on Route 262, according to a preliminary investigation.

VDOT says all lanes heading east and west on Route 262 are closed as of 4:08 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.