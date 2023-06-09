Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Parents arrested on child neglect charges in Tazewell County

Dispatchers said there is one man barricaded wihtin a home.
Dispatchers said there is one man barricaded wihtin a home.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Tazewell County parents were arrested on child abuse charges, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

38-year-old Michael Stevenson and 20-year-old Selina Coleman were charged with multiple counts of Child Endangerment and Child Abuse Neglect with Serious Injury.

Deputies say the emergency services received a call on June 1st from Child Protective Services at Clinch Valley Medical Center requesting law enforcement respond to the hospital to investigate a case of serious child neglect. When deputies arrived, they were made aware of a 5-month-old child suffering from severe rodent bites, the child was brought in by Coleman. When authorities questioned Coleman, she told them a 15-month-old child was still at home with the father, Michael Stevenson.

CPS and deputies responded to the Sister Street area of Falls Mills and found that the 15-month-old child had been moved to an address on Indian Creek Rd in the Cedar Bluff area. Both children are staying with relatives and no contact with the parents is permitted.

Coleman and Stevenson are both being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, Tazewell facility without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke continues to bring haze to the area
According to VSP, 35-year-old Brandon Mills charged at law enforcement when they arrived on...
Officers involved in Sunday’s Walmart shooting will not face criminal charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney announces
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Police say 81-year-old Joyce Hicks died after she was run over by her own car, which she had...
81-year-old woman run over, killed by own car, police say
Looking towards Downtown Staunton from the Train Depot bridge.
14-year-old student reports ‘cigar-shaped’ UFO near Staunton in 1964

Latest News

Tractor trailer crash shuts down parts of Shutterlee Mill Road in Staunton
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Virginia’s 2022 Crime Analysis Report is now available
All lanes have re-opened after a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT.
Lanes re-opened after multi-vehicle crash on I-81 N
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warming into the weekend
Sentara RMH.
Health care workers at risk to encounter violent patients