Tractor trailer crash shuts down parts of Shutterlee Mill Road in Staunton

(Source: MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDOT, all eastbound and westbound lanes of Shutterlee Mill Road are closed due to a tractor trailer crash.

The VDOT 511 map shows the incident is right at the intersection with Woodrow Wilson Parkway.

Drivers can expect delays if traveling in that area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

