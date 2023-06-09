Tractor trailer crash shuts down parts of Shutterlee Mill Road in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDOT, all eastbound and westbound lanes of Shutterlee Mill Road are closed due to a tractor trailer crash.

The VDOT 511 map shows the incident is right at the intersection with Woodrow Wilson Parkway.

Drivers can expect delays if traveling in that area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.