Tractor trailer crash shuts down parts of Shutterlee Mill Road in Staunton
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDOT, all eastbound and westbound lanes of Shutterlee Mill Road are closed due to a tractor trailer crash.
The VDOT 511 map shows the incident is right at the intersection with Woodrow Wilson Parkway.
Drivers can expect delays if traveling in that area.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
