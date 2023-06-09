Warming into the weekend

The smoke forecast and air quality is under the ‘Weather Headline’ section of weather on WHSV.com

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and much less haze to start the day. Cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day with a few peeks of sun and breezy. The haze is not expected to affect air quality and will be much lighter for the day.

A few spotty on and off showers at times for the day, mainly in the afternoon. No washout and most of the rain will be brief. More so some quick bursts of a rain shower and a little small hail possible. Mild with highs in the low 70s. It is possible that if the clouds move in quicker, we may stay in the upper 60s. Temperatures will fluctuate down with a few of the showers. Rain will not be widespread at all. Most of the rain will be before sunset.

A very nice evening, still hazy and partly cloudy. Temperatures falling into the 60s. Cool and crisp overnight with clearing, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine to start the day. Cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Refreshing early but warming up quick into the afternoon. A noticeably warmer day and mostly sunny for the afternoon. The haze may be thick enough to affect air quality for those who are sensitive or have breathing problems.

Highs in the low 80s but not humid. A beautiful, warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s but still somewhat hazy. Mostly clear overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine to start the day and warming quickly into the 70s. Haze will likely be reduced today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very warm but not humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy for the day. A beautiful, warm evening and partly cloudy as temperatures eventually fall into the 70s. Starting to feel slightly humid. Increasing clouds into the overnight and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Much more humid for the day. This is when we have our next system approaching and will bring in some showers. Right now likely into the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Fluctuating with rain. How much rain will be determined by the track. Likely clearing out for the night. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Slightly humid early and then a drop in humidity with some breaks in the clouds into the afternoon. Mild and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild to start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly sunny and warm for the day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Low in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and more clouds than sun. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

