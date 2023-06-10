Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crumbl Cookies has officially opened in Harrisonburg.

The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located between the Home Depot and Walmart on Burgess Road.

The chocolate chip cookie is always on the menu, but other weekly flavors are announced every Sunday night.

“We have an open bakery concept so you come in you can see everybody in the building, you can see right in front of you mixing dough you can see where they take the dough and make the balls for the size of the cookies,” Paul Howell, co-owner of Crumbl Cookies said.

Howell said they try to find locations that are on the outskirts of metropolitan areas like Washington D.C.

“We’ve been watching Harrisonburg for a while, we love the Valley here we love the area,” Howell said. ”We just love the JMU campus, we know the community here is a strong community, so we just thought it’d be the perfect fit and we needed a Crumbl here.”

They have been working to get this location up and running for more than a year.

“We love lines because it shows the excitement, but we like to get people in, get their cookies and go out,” Howell said.

Howell said for him, Crumbl Cookies gave him the opportunity to find a new passion outside of corporate America, and he’s been able to do it alongside his two brothers and son.

“We’ve got some great, great people from the community that works for us,” Howell said. “A lot of people it might be their first job, you know some people it’s an opportunity to try their skills at something that’s a little unique and that’s what we really love is getting to know the employees, having relationships that you know we just bond with them and absolutely love seeing them come to work ready to work hard and having a good time,” Howell said.

Crumbl is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

