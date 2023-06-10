Fort Defiance grad Lilian Berry enters transfer portal

(WHSV) - Fort Defiance grad Lilian Berry is entering the transfer portal, the pitcher announced on Twitter Friday night.

Berry spent the 2023 season at Penn State.

“I will forever be grateful for the love and memories from PSU this past year,” said Berry.

After many prayers, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining. I will forever be grateful for the love and memories from PSU this past year. I am excited to play in FGCL this month, but I am even more excited to find my future home! pic.twitter.com/onjyYdfeWG — Lilian Berry (@_lilianberry_) June 9, 2023

At Fort Defiance, Berry helped lead the softball program to the state semifinals her senior season in 2022. Berry received District and Regional Player of the Year honors and was First-Team All-State.

