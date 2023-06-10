Fort Defiance grad Lilian Berry enters transfer portal
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Fort Defiance grad Lilian Berry is entering the transfer portal, the pitcher announced on Twitter Friday night.
Berry spent the 2023 season at Penn State.
“I will forever be grateful for the love and memories from PSU this past year,” said Berry.
At Fort Defiance, Berry helped lead the softball program to the state semifinals her senior season in 2022. Berry received District and Regional Player of the Year honors and was First-Team All-State.
