Harrisonburg Salvation Army Captain retires

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Captain Duane Burleigh has retired again.

Captain Burleigh served more than 30 years with the Salvation Army and served twice as captain in Harrisonburg.

”My heart is always going to be here,” Captain Burleigh said at his retirement party Friday evening.

Captain Burleigh came out of retirement last year to take over the Harrisonburg shelter after allegations of mismanagement by the former captains were reported.

”I want to be a lighthouse so others can see their way out of trouble,” Captain Burleigh said.

He said if it had been any place but Harrisonburg, he probably wouldn’t have come out of retirement to serve.

Captain Burleigh and his wife served the Harrisonburg salvation army from 2008 to 2014 before stepping in again.

He said this time he was only supposed to interim for four months and he’s been here 16 months.

”This community cares about its neighbors,” he said.

Captain Burleigh said the community was the reason he was able to continue pushing forward with the shelter.

”It’s a shelter, a lighthouse. A lighthouse shelter shining into the darkness,” Captain Burleigh said.

Christina Byington with the Harrisonburg Salvation Army said the new captains will begin on Sunday June 25.

”It doesn’t matter who’s here you are the Salvation Army,” Captain Burleigh said about the Harrisonburg community.

