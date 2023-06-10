Draw Your Weather
The Highland Descendants Council celebrates Descendants Day

Descendants Day gives people a chance to learn more about the family history that was lost in the slave trade.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Descendants Day gives people a chance to learn more about the family history that was lost in the slave trade.

Many gathered at James Monroe Highland to rekindle long lost ties.

“The purpose of this trip is not only to learn the history, but also learn about what tore us apart and now what is bringing us back together,” Sharon Berrian said.

Berrian and her family traveled to the event from Florida, where their ancestors were sold many years ago by former president James Monroe.

“African American history is American history,” Berrian said.

Berrian and her family came to Virginia to meet with other descendants of the same family.

“You have two groups of people: One in the Virginia area near Charlottesville, and the other in Jefferson County Florida, who were separated by the ravages of slavery. Now we are coming back together, learning about shared history,” Berrian said.

Berrian says it’s important for descendants to recognize where they came from.

“If you don’t know your history, if you don’t remember your history, if you don’t understand your history, then you may be condemned to repeat the ravages of the past,” Berrian said. “Truth telling is important and so this is one of those moments where we are focusing in on truth and telling a more inclusive history.”

Jennifer Stacy is part of the Highland Descendants Council.

“It means a lot to be a part of it, and you know, to have a voice in what goes out to the community about the ancestors that were here before,” Stacy said. “We were here, and we are remembered, and I think if that is the takeaway, then we’ve done our job.”

This was just the second annual Descendants Day and organizers say there will be many more to come.

