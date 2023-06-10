Luray-born slave’s journey gets honored with historical marker

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Long Road to Freedom project highlights the legacy of Luray native, Bethany Veney.

Born into slavery on a farm just east of Luray around 1813, Veney lived a remarkable life of resilience, strength, and forgiveness.

Her 1889 autobiography, Aunt Betty’s Story: The Narrative of Bethany Veney, a Slave Woman, recounted her experiences both while enslaved in the Shenandoah Valley and as a free woman in New England.

An interpretive marker and remembrance garden was unveiled near Bethel Baptist Church to commemorate her impact 134 years later.

Bethany is remembered as a courageous woman of faith, being resourceful and smart while being enslaved.

Veney’s descendants are proud to see her legacy continue to impact today’s heritage and highlight the work left to do.

“What she proved to all of us is our faith in God actually helped her along the way, so this is another piece of her journey. The journey continues with moving forward on this. Our family is really undertaking a very big project and making sure that Bethany Veney is known in Massachusetts.” Bethany Veney’s great-great-granddaughters Jewell Pearson & Benetta Kuffour said.

The project stands on a collective of efforts, with a commitment to finish what was started by both the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Historic District and Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project.

Contributions come from the Hill and Valley Garden Club and Brick House Nursery, the Town of Luray, and the Comer Family along with grounds, materials, and labor for site courtesy of Luray Caverns.

Veney’s journey has decades in Page County. The historical marker comes just days before Juneteenth, where Benetta Kuffour finds it a wonderful thing to celebrate any slave any day.

The Bethany Veney dedication includes a sign summarizing who she was, with a garden and bench for people to reflect. Veney’s descendants hope this marker inspires others to move forward — leaving a mark of their own.

Veney’s descendants hope to get the headstones replaced for her. Donations toward that fund can be made to Worcester Historical Museum at 30 Elm Street, Worcester, MA 01609.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.