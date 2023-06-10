Draw Your Weather
Mother and stepfather of deceased child appear in court

Rockingham County Circuit Court
Rockingham County Circuit Court(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shawn and Manieka Sigler appeared in Rockingham Circuit Court for hearings at separate times but on the same three felony charges.

WHSV was at the courthouse for the hearings.

Those charges are child abuse with serious injury, child cruelty, and murder. Attorneys said Benadryl and Methadone were both found in the child’s system.

10-year old Stormy Lewis died on June 11, 2022. The girl had allegedly been very sick, was given the medication, and then never woke up.

Manieka Sigler appeared for a bail hearing, where the judge decided not to set bail. Manieka Sigler is currently at Rockingham County Jail.

Stormy’s mother, Manieka Sigler claims her husband Shawn gave her child the medication while Manieka was reportedly at work.

Shawn Sigler’s hearing was to schedule his next court appearance. He is currently at Middle River Regional jail.

Both Shawn and Manieka will be back in court on June 26th.

