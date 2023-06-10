Mother and stepfather of deceased child appear in court

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shawn and Manieka Sigler appeared in Rockingham Circuit Court for hearings at separate times but on the same three felony charges.

WHSV was at the courthouse for the hearings.

Those charges are child abuse with serious injury, child cruelty, and murder. Attorneys said Benadryl and Methadone were both found in the child’s system.

10-year old Stormy Lewis died on June 11, 2022. The girl had allegedly been very sick, was given the medication, and then never woke up.

Manieka Sigler appeared for a bail hearing, where the judge decided not to set bail. Manieka Sigler is currently at Rockingham County Jail.

Stormy’s mother, Manieka Sigler claims her husband Shawn gave her child the medication while Manieka was reportedly at work.

Shawn Sigler’s hearing was to schedule his next court appearance. He is currently at Middle River Regional jail.

Both Shawn and Manieka will be back in court on June 26th.

