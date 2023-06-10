“Ride to Fight Suicide” supports prevention, strength, and hope

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Ride to Fight Suicide took place in Harrisonburg Saturday for the eighth year in a row.

Mark Ham and his massive crew riding again for a cause bigger than themselves.

“We are looking at about, in the U.S., about 46,000 people dying by suicide each year. We also know that over 1 million people attempt suicide each year, so another reason for us to continue doing the work that we’re doing,” American Foundation of Suicide Prevention Virginia Chapter Programs Manager Markita Madden said.

The annual ride brings people together who hope to see those numbers go down and be a support system for those needing help.

“I’m a survivor, so that brought me here today, but actually the real reason I’m here is earlier this year, on February 15, my sister-in-law committed suicide. Today is her birthday, and we are riding for her today, me and my husband,” Suicide Prevention Advocate Christy Flach said.

No matter what the connection is, people feel the gathering gives a safe space to put their truth on the table before hitting the road.

“I cry every time it happens because I am a lost survivor and seeing all the support out here today, saying we want to stop suicide, we don’t want anybody to die because of despair. It just really tugs at the heart,” Madden said.

Participants know firsthand that support events like this one helps with prevention.

“I had outlets, and I had people like these guys that were willing to help me that I knew was there and has been in my position, so you don’t have to do everything by themselves. There are people that they can speak to,” Flach said.

This year’s ride to prevent suicide brought in more than $17,000 for three suicide prevention organizations.

Organizers hope the donations drive people who are struggling to love themselves to find the support they need.

