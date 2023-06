VHSL state semifinals scores and highlights: June 9, 2023

(WHSV) - Five schools from across The Valley were competing in state semifinals in various sports in The Valley. Full results are below.

Softball

Class 2

Tazewell 5, Page County 0

Class 1

Auburn 1, Buffalo Gap 0

Girls Soccer

Class 3

Lafayette 2, Wilson Memorial 0

Class 1

Auburn 2, Riverheads 1

Boys Tennis - Doubles Championship

Class 2

John Battle (Briggs Crabtree/Chase Hamlin) def. Riverheads (Cayden Swats/Adam Higgins)

Boys Tennis - Singles Semifinals

Class 3

Evan Bernstine (Goochland) def. Conner Miller (Wilson Memorial)

Class 2

Alec McIwain (Glenvar) def. Cayden Swats (Riverheads)

Girls Tennis - Singles Semifinals

Class 3

Martina Ribera (Maggie Walker) def. Raygan Wade (Spotswood)

Class 2

Lydia Pratt (Radford) def. Ellen Waag (East Rockingham)

Class 1

Maggie Minton (George Wythe) def. Alex DiGrassie (Buffalo Gap)

