Warming up for the weekend

The smoke forecast and air quality is under the ‘Weather Headline’ section of weather on WHSV.com

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds for the rest of the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Turning completely clear overnight and cool and crisp with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon, eventually turning partly cloudy. It will remain hazy throughout the day, but not enough to significantly affect air quality. A very warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Decreasing clouds throughout the evening, turning mostly clear overnight. A pleasant night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Hazy sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon as it turns partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy for the afternoon. Still hazy but not to the levels the past few days. A very warm day but with low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out very late in the day, but most if not all stay dry. Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy for the evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Humidity really increases by the evening, and it will start feeling humid. Turning completely cloudy for the overnight with a few showers arriving. Staying breezy all night and humid with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a few showers to start the day. Warm and humid with temperatures rising into the 70s. Showers turn scattered late in the morning into the afternoon. We may even see a few storms by the afternoon but they won’t be strong or severe. Breezy throughout the entire day. Warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. With the exception of a lingering shower or two, turning dry by the evening. Clearing late in the evening into the overnight as wind dies down and humidity decreases. Mostly clear and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Turning partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and breezy. Warm with comfortable humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy for the evening and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Some clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day and quite windy by the afternoon. Wind gusts of 25-30 mph for the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm also cannot be ruled out in the afternoon. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly clear for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

