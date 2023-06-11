Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Butterflies released in remembrance of lost loved ones

BrightStar Care hosted a Butterfly to Remember at the Center at Belvedere Sunday, June 11.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - BrightStar Care hosted A Butterfly to Remember at the Center at Belvedere Sunday, June 11.

The event was designed to help transition people through grief and loss with the power of music, dance, spirituality, and community support. At the end, attendees released butterflies, each honoring a lost loved one.

“Our hope is whatever connection they make through that program, they take that healing and love and joy and make that memory and that moment matter and release that butterfly out, and hopefully let go of a bit of the pain and see some of beauty in it,” Malina Rivers said.

This was the first Butterfly to Remember since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Mother and stepfather of deceased child appear in court
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says precipitation maps have shown continued...
Drought watch hits counties across the Shenandoah Valley
South Carolina first responders are mourning the loss of beloved Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski.
‘He will be truly missed’: First responders mourn the loss of beloved lieutenant to cancer

Latest News

While the best energy is focused on the emergency, Beards and Broads Axe Throwing wants...
‘Cure Maty Day’ supports Broadway child battling cancer
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Showers to start the week
WHSV Fastcast June 11
(STOCK)
Report: Drug-related deaths rising for Virginia seniors