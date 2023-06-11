Butterflies released in remembrance of lost loved ones

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - BrightStar Care hosted A Butterfly to Remember at the Center at Belvedere Sunday, June 11.

The event was designed to help transition people through grief and loss with the power of music, dance, spirituality, and community support. At the end, attendees released butterflies, each honoring a lost loved one.

“Our hope is whatever connection they make through that program, they take that healing and love and joy and make that memory and that moment matter and release that butterfly out, and hopefully let go of a bit of the pain and see some of beauty in it,” Malina Rivers said.

This was the first Butterfly to Remember since before the coronavirus pandemic.

