Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Roanoke’s traffic safety campaign urges drivers to change lanes when passing cyclists

Roanoke City launches a traffic safety campaign.
Roanoke City launches a traffic safety campaign.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the fourth year in a row, Roanoke City is launching a traffic safety campaign. This year the city is trying to educate the public about how to correctly pass a cyclist on the road.

Cycling continues to climb in popularity in the Star City.

“It’s not just people enjoying biking for recreation, many of them are using it for transportation as well – which is great for us, it’s great for our community health, it’s great for our climate,” said Complete Streets and Vision Zero Coordinator Rob Issem.

As biking grows, so have collisions. Leaders say Roanoke has seen an increase in crashes.

“The City of Roanoke has seen an increase in crashes involving bicyclists since 2008, and we want to take steps to address the issue,” says Dwayne D’Ardenne, Transportation Division Manager for the City of Roanoke. “We can all work together to make our streets safer.”

“In the city of Roanoke our streets are not wide enough for you to stay in your lane and give the cyclist three feet,” added Issem.

Roanoke City and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles are partnering for a six-week traffic safety campaign.

“It seeks to educate and inform motorists in Roanoke about the update to the law,” explained Issem. “It went from simply three feet passing distance to change lanes to pass.”

You can be involved on social media, by putting up a yard sign or playing an online game.

“Many of the people that you see riding bikes they’re your neighbors, they’re your kids’ teachers, they’re other people that you know and love,” said Issem. “So, we really just need to see one another as human beings.”

Issem says they collected data from 5 cyclists on the passing distance drivers in Roanoke were giving before the launch.

“On week seven or eight we’ll send those same five cyclists out riding the same routes at the same time of day with this attached and we will see if people are giving them more space when they’re passing them,” explained Issem.

The data will help measure how successful the campaign is which ends on July 21st.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Mother and stepfather of deceased child appear in court
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says precipitation maps have shown continued...
Drought watch hits counties across the Shenandoah Valley
South Carolina first responders are mourning the loss of beloved Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski.
‘He will be truly missed’: First responders mourn the loss of beloved lieutenant to cancer

Latest News

While the best energy is focused on the emergency, Beards and Broads Axe Throwing wants...
‘Cure Maty Day’ supports Broadway child battling cancer
A Butterfly to Remember
Butterflies released in remembrance of lost loved ones
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Showers to start the week
WHSV Fastcast June 11
(STOCK)
Report: Drug-related deaths rising for Virginia seniors