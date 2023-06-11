Roanoke’s traffic safety campaign urges drivers to change lanes when passing cyclists

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the fourth year in a row, Roanoke City is launching a traffic safety campaign. This year the city is trying to educate the public about how to correctly pass a cyclist on the road.

Cycling continues to climb in popularity in the Star City.

“It’s not just people enjoying biking for recreation, many of them are using it for transportation as well – which is great for us, it’s great for our community health, it’s great for our climate,” said Complete Streets and Vision Zero Coordinator Rob Issem.

As biking grows, so have collisions. Leaders say Roanoke has seen an increase in crashes.

“The City of Roanoke has seen an increase in crashes involving bicyclists since 2008, and we want to take steps to address the issue,” says Dwayne D’Ardenne, Transportation Division Manager for the City of Roanoke. “We can all work together to make our streets safer.”

“In the city of Roanoke our streets are not wide enough for you to stay in your lane and give the cyclist three feet,” added Issem.

Roanoke City and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles are partnering for a six-week traffic safety campaign.

“It seeks to educate and inform motorists in Roanoke about the update to the law,” explained Issem. “It went from simply three feet passing distance to change lanes to pass.”

You can be involved on social media, by putting up a yard sign or playing an online game.

“Many of the people that you see riding bikes they’re your neighbors, they’re your kids’ teachers, they’re other people that you know and love,” said Issem. “So, we really just need to see one another as human beings.”

Issem says they collected data from 5 cyclists on the passing distance drivers in Roanoke were giving before the launch.

“On week seven or eight we’ll send those same five cyclists out riding the same routes at the same time of day with this attached and we will see if people are giving them more space when they’re passing them,” explained Issem.

The data will help measure how successful the campaign is which ends on July 21st.

