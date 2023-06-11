Showers to start the week

SUNDAY: Cloudy for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s and turning humid. Mostly cloudy for much of the evening and overnight with a stray shower arriving very late overnight. Breezy throughout the night. There will be more showers across our West Virginia locations overnight versus the Valley. A warm and humid night as overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day, breezy, and humid. Temperatures starting out in the 60s. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will cross the area throughout the morning into the afternoon. Any shower or storm could contain gusty winds. Scattered showers and storms begin to exit the area after 2 pm. Some peeks of sun late in the afternoon, warm, and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Humidity starts to drop as we clear out late in the afternoon.

Skies continue to clear and humidity continues to drop during the evening. A mild and breezy evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. The breeze lets up by sunset. Clear skies for the overnight and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild as temperatures rise into the 60s. Becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon and turning breezy once more. A warm and comfortable day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few clouds for the evening as the breeze subsides. Staying warm for the evening as temperatures remain in the 70s. Partly cloudy for the overnight hours and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Turning windy fairly early on in the day. This will be the windiest day of the week. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Warm and windy with a few spotty showers during the afternoon. Wind gusting to 25-35 mph. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible. Very warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mostly clear and warm for the evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Turning partly cloudy, very warm, and breezy for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s but low humidity so feeling pretty comfortable. A few passing clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy and very warm for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Our next system may bring a few showers and storms for the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

