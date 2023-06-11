Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Team Rubicon training new heavy equipment operators in Roanoke

A non-profit is partnering with the local Lawrence Equipment Company to train new heavy machine...
A non-profit is partnering with the local Lawrence Equipment Company to train new heavy machine operators.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit partnered with the local company Lawrence Equipment to train new heavy machine operators.

Team Rubicon, in partnership with CASE, National Wildlife Refuge System, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, helps respond to disasters in Virginia and North America. The organization has launched about 1,100 operations domestically and internationally with over 160 thousand members nationwide.

Roanoke is one of three cities conducting training every second week of the month. The volunteers are trained to use CASE construction equipment to help pick up poles and restore roads and bridges when a disaster hits. Lawrence equipment is allowing the organization to use its grounds to train.

“I call it paying it forward there’s a lot of folks who do not have the ability to recover from natural disasters if we can make their lives a little bit easier,” says Team Rubicons Heavy Equipment Satefy Instructor Lawrence “Larry” Montoya.

Team Rubicon train volunteers until they are ready for a seven-day training camp.

Once completed, trainees become HEO2 operators who are ready to be deployed to numerous disaster response activities.

“I call it hugs and smiles. I knock on their door – distressed look on their faces - [and] at the end of the day, we can get all of their trees off their houses and get their yards cleared out try to get a little bit of a smile, you know that warms the heart,” added Montoya.

The organization also does community service projects across North America.

If you’re interested in becoming a local volunteer click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Mother and stepfather of deceased child appear in court
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says precipitation maps have shown continued...
Drought watch hits counties across the Shenandoah Valley
South Carolina first responders are mourning the loss of beloved Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski.
‘He will be truly missed’: First responders mourn the loss of beloved lieutenant to cancer

Latest News

While the best energy is focused on the emergency, Beards and Broads Axe Throwing wants...
‘Cure Maty Day’ supports Broadway child battling cancer
A Butterfly to Remember
Butterflies released in remembrance of lost loved ones
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Showers to start the week
WHSV Fastcast June 11
(STOCK)
Report: Drug-related deaths rising for Virginia seniors