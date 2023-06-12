Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Biden to host college sports champions at White House

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023. Biden will be joined by second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in welcoming college champions to the White House.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will host College Athlete Day on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday, celebrating several women’s and men’s NCAA champion teams from the 2022-2023 season.

Among the teams expected at the event are volleyball, ice hockey and track & field collegiate champions.

It is a tradition for the president to host sports teams at the White House. He hosted the NCAA basketball women’s champions Louisiana State University and men’s champions University of Connecticut in a ceremony late last month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg
Veney's descendants are proud to see her legacy continue to impact today's heritage and...
Luray-born slave’s journey gets honored with historical marker
Police said Blake William Linkous, 18, was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was found...
Police: 18-year-old arrested after woman found strangled in hotel room

Latest News

Nate Whiting runs 100 miles in 22 hours.
Turner Ashby teen runs 100 miles for charity
FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank,...
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Scattered showers to start the week
After interstate closure, drivers in Philly brace for travel chaos