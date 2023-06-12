Draw Your Weather
‘Cure Maty Day’ supports Broadway child battling cancer

A fundraiser at Beards and Broads in Broadway supports 4-year-old boy battling leukemia.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - 4-year-old Matthew “Maty” McQuillian was diagnosed with leukemia two months ago. His father calls him a superstar kid.

“He’s tough. He’s definitely one of the toughest little kids you’ll ever meet. He’s full of energy and has an infectious smile and laugh, so everybody instantly falls in love with him,” Maty’s dad, Kyle McQuillian, said.

Maty is nonverbal and autistic, and his parents are doing everything they can to make sure he is OK between hospital visits and medication.

“Cure Maty Day” was an idea for the community to show their support and help raise money for Maty and his family. The event was held at Beards and Broads in Broadway where Maty’s dad and uncle are co-owners.

A collective effort of food, music, and activities was donated to Beards and Broads in Broadway for the fundraiser.

People traveled from near and far to make sure the event was a success.

“We weren’t trying to make a special day. It was a community coming together, saying you know we see what you’re doing for us, so we want to help you,” Maty’s Uncle Jay Roderick said.

“The amount of people that are here any minute before coming out and supporting, just coming up to give us good wishes and prayers are needed for more than I ever expected,” McQuillian said.

Roderick said assisting with guidance and transportation helps more than any dollar amount.

The Beards and Broads brother co-owners have learned so much dealing with childhood cancer that they want to be part of the bigger movement in the end.

“Everything we have inside of us will always be a part of who we are, and so, if you have any in this community and you want us to help you host something or help you fundraise something, you know, thank you for being a part of it. We needed help, and we’re always here to help in return,” Roderick said.

McQuillian and Roderick hope people show support by staying patient as the business continues to as Maty works to beat this.

