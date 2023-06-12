Dane Pedersen signs contract extension with JMU through 2026-27 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, James Madison head swimming and diving coach Dane Pedersen signed a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Pedersen recently finished his ninth season at the helm of the program and his 16th overall season with the Dukes. Under his leadership, JMU finished second at the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Championships during its debut season in the league.

Since taking over as head coach in April 2015, Pedersen has guided the Dukes to a first or second place finish in the conference championship meet for each of the past nine seasons. He boasts a 56-16-1 overall record while leading the purple and gold.

Pedersen has coached two College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-Americans, 21 All-State selections, 30 CSCAA Academic All-Americans, and 99 All-Conference student-athletes.

