Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Dane Pedersen signs contract extension with JMU through 2026-27 season

Dane Pedersen signs contract extension with JMU through 2026-27 season
Dane Pedersen signs contract extension with JMU through 2026-27 season(JMU Athletics)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dane Pedersen signs contract extension with JMU through 2026-27 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, James Madison head swimming and diving coach Dane Pedersen signed a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Pedersen recently finished his ninth season at the helm of the program and his 16th overall season with the Dukes. Under his leadership, JMU finished second at the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Championships during its debut season in the league.

Since taking over as head coach in April 2015, Pedersen has guided the Dukes to a first or second place finish in the conference championship meet for each of the past nine seasons. He boasts a 56-16-1 overall record while leading the purple and gold.

Pedersen has coached two College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-Americans, 21 All-State selections, 30 CSCAA Academic All-Americans, and 99 All-Conference student-athletes.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
generic fire truck
Six people displaced by Monday morning fire
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Travis Reifsnider heading to College World Series with UVA baseball
Travis Reifsnider heading to College World Series with UVA baseball
Rocktown Elite prepares to host middle school track camp
Rocktown Elite prepares to host middle school track camp
UVA wins Super Regional over Duke
‘Hoos are headed to the College World Series, beat Duke 12-2 to win Super Regional
UVA baseball beats Duke 14-4 in Super Regional game 2
UVA baseball beats Duke 14-4 in Super Regional game 2