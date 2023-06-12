Draw Your Weather
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley

By Olivia Kalentek and Olivia Schueller
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A Delta Airlines flight from Hartford to Atlanta had to be diverted to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Sunday.

Channel 3 viewers reported that they saw the plane as it flew low over the state.

Airline officials said the plane was Delta flight 2069, which departed from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks around 10:27 a.m. to fly to Atlanta.

According to a Delta spokesperson, the flight experienced a maintenance issue and was diverted to JFK where it made a “routine landing.”

Evan Honeyman from Farmington told Channel 3 that he was on it. He described the experience as nerve-wracking, even after the plane landed.

“We landed and everything was fine for the first couple of seconds, and then the plane started to shake violently side to side,” Honeyman said. “Flight attendants started yelling ‘brace for impact’ as well as ‘cover your head.’ So, that’s what everyone did and the plane started swerving a bite and it finally came to a stop. The plane was sideways on the runway.”

He said passengers were met by emergency vehicles and brought to a gate at JFK.

One hundred and sixty seven passengers were put on another aircraft so they could continue traveling.

“We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority,” the Delta spokesperson said.

The departure time from JFK was 2:15. The flight was expected to land in Atlanta at 4:35 p.m.

Channel 3 was told that all passengers received accommodations and got to Atlanta before 6 p.m.

