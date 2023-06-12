Fort Harrison holding annual Trades Fair Saturday, learning for all ages

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The annual colonial trades fair is returning to Fort Harrison this weekend.

“We’re having a number of different tradesmen, women being presented here to show the public and the kids especially, its one of our focuses is being open to teach the kids about a period of time they’re not familiar with and have only read in books,” Mark Thomas, craftsman at the trades fair said.

People are invited to see and get hands-on experience with trades like woodworking, hand engravers, how a rifle works, broom-makers, potters, weavers, spinners, surveyors and much more.

“The kids get little passports so they have something to go around to each craftsman and find out a little about what their trade is,” Thomas said.

The event aims to bring history to life and give a first-hand look at the Valley’s history.

“What broom makers and spinners and weavers and makers like me do or woodworkers... you’ll see the same thing in the 19th century, 20th century, so really becomes an interest that covers the ages,” Thomas said.

The fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“Having a gem as the Harrison House here in Dayton is timeless,” Thomas said.

