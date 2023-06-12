Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Henrico man linked to Northern Va. shooting found dead

Police say Dana Roman is a suspect linked to multiple violent incidents, including a shooting...
Police say Dana Roman is a suspect linked to multiple violent incidents, including a shooting in Fairfax on Sunday.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An hours-long manhunt ended in Richmond on Monday after a man linked to a Northern Va. shooting has been found dead.

Richmond Police confirm that Dana Paul Roman, 45, was found dead after shooting himself just a few blocks away from Chimborazo Park.

Police in Henrico say Roman was involved in a shooting in Fairfax on Sunday. They say he was also wanted for robbery and malicious wounding out of Henrico.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg
Veney's descendants are proud to see her legacy continue to impact today's heritage and...
Luray-born slave’s journey gets honored with historical marker
Police said Blake William Linkous, 18, was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was found...
Police: 18-year-old arrested after woman found strangled in hotel room

Latest News

generic fire truck
Six people displaced by Monday morning fire
If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Scattered showers to start the week
Black bear goes for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico
VIDEO: Swimming bear surprises Destin beachgoers