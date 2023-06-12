Henrico man linked to Northern Va. shooting found dead
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An hours-long manhunt ended in Richmond on Monday after a man linked to a Northern Va. shooting has been found dead.
Richmond Police confirm that Dana Paul Roman, 45, was found dead after shooting himself just a few blocks away from Chimborazo Park.
Police in Henrico say Roman was involved in a shooting in Fairfax on Sunday. They say he was also wanted for robbery and malicious wounding out of Henrico.
