Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Listening to America – Homelessness

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Roughly 600,000 people in the U.S. are experiencing homelessness. Peter Zampa visited one of the nation’s largest homeless encampments, in Phoenix, known as ‘the Zone’. He spoke with an organization fighting to end homelessness, a small business impacted by Phoenix’s homelessness crisis, and a city official working to get people off the street.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
generic fire truck
Six people displaced by Monday morning fire
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg

Latest News

People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
Police: Maryland fatal shooting of 3 happened after parking dispute
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
Officials say driver lost control of gas-filled tanker before fire collapsed main East Coast highway
FILE - The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard
Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.
Police: Woman charged after dog found dead in hot vehicle
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail