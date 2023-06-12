Majority of 58 charges dismissed in Page County animal cruelty case

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The majority of charges in an animal cruelty case in Page County have been dismissed. Page County General District Court records show 55-year-old Benjamin Ramos was found guilty on only 18 counts, less than half of the original 58 charges against him for animal cruelty.

Ramos was accused of willfully neglecting to feed and give care to a range of farm animals. According to the arresting officer, Erica Nations (formerly of Page County), this involved horses, donkeys, chickens, ducks, cows, sheep, puppies, dogs, goats, pigs, and pigeons.

A judge dismissed or found Ramos not guilty for 41 of the 58 charges during the June 9 trial in Page County.

“They weren’t dropped, the judge dismissed them. He felt that there wasn’t, whether it was, we hadn’t met our burden or what, but the charges weren’t just dropped, the judge dismissed them. Unfortunately, sometimes, that happens with criminal cases,” Page County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Cave said.

Decisions like this make animal control officers like Deputy Erica Nations push for stronger rules around animal abuse.

“What I may read along with what you may read may be two different things. That’s why the interpretation of the law needs to be tightened that gray area needs to be removed and it needs to be constant throughout those laws. What can and cannot be done for these animals,” Fauquier County Animal Control Officer Deputy Erica Nations said.

Deputy Nations stressed getting justice for these animals cannot happen without residents talking to their state representatives.

The final verdict was the judge’s decision where Page County Commonwealth’s Attorney said it cannot be reopened.

“Once a criminal case is brought, then that’s pretty much where it is at that point. If the defendant wishes to appeal, the decision, that’s entirely right to do so,” Page County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Cave said.

With a massive rate of euthanasia cases and animals being turned into shelters across Virginia, animal care officers continue to fight for the animals that are suffering.

“Do you feel that an animal that is living in a kennel with multiple amounts of feces, with no water, with no food, do you feel that’s acceptable? These animals are living creatures. They’re souls just like humans, and I think they should be respected just like humans do in a court of law,” Deputy Nations said.

The charges were made on a violation of Virginia State Code 3.2-6570.

55-year-old Benjamin Ramos was arrested last year on 58 animal cruelty and torture charges. According to Page County court records, Ramos had sentencing for 10 days and a year of unsupervised probation for three of those guilty counts which have been both suspended with an open appeal.

