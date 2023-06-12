The Moon continues its tour of the planets this week up in the sky
THE MOON AND JUPITER
Early Wednesday morning in the east-northeastern sky, the Moon and Jupiter will pose together up in the sky. You’ll be able to view the two together in binoculars. Viewing the duo could be tricky as we will have a lot of cloud cover. There likely will be some breaks in the clouds so you may be able to catch them together. The Moon will be located just to the left of Jupiter. The two rise around 3:30 am.
THE MOON AND MERCURY
Low in the east-northeastern sky before sunrise on Friday morning, you can catch the Moon and Mercury together! Mercury will be a palm’s width below the Moon. Skies will be somewhat favorable for viewing, there could be too many clouds. There will be a very limited time to view the two as both will rise around 5 am, leaving less than an hour for viewing until the sun rises.
VENUS AND MARS
You’ll be able to continue viewing Venus and Mars together during the evenings. Venus will be just to the lower right of Mars as it continues to get closer and closer to the planet in the sky every night. The duo will be in the west-southwestern sky at sunset, and set in the northwestern sky just after 11:30 pm all this week. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evening will be the times the sky will cooperate the best and have less cloud cover.
GAINING DAYLIGHT
This week, we will gain another 3 minutes of daylight. By June 19th, we will have 14 hours and 51 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 9 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will be at 5:51 am throughout the week with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday morning, when the sun rises at its earliest time of the year, 5:50 am. Sunsets will move from 8:39 pm to 8:42 pm.
Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:
|Date
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Daylight
|Jun 12
|5:51 am
|8:39 pm
|14 hrs, 48 mins
|Jun 13
|5:50 am
|8:40 pm
|14 hrs, 50 mins
|Jun 14
|5:50 am
|8:40 pm
|14 hrs, 50 mins
|Jun 15
|5:51 am
|8:41 pm
|14 hrs, 50 mins
|Jun 16
|5:51 am
|8:41 pm
|14 hrs, 50 mins
|Jun 17
|5:51 am
|8:41 pm
|14 hrs, 51 mins
|Jun 18
|5:51 am
|8:42 pm
|14 hrs, 51 mins
ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)
*The International Space Station (ISS) will make no passes this week in the sky. The next time the ISS will make a pass will be June 21st.
NEXT MOON PHASES
|Moon Phases
|Date and Time
|New Moon
|June 18th, 12:37 am
|First Quarter Moon
|June 26th, 3:49 am
|Full Moon
|July 3rd, 7:38 am
|Third Quarter Moon
|July 9th, 9:47 pm
CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES
Venus: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets in the northwest after 11:30 pm
Mars: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets in the west-northwest just before midnight
Jupiter: Rises in the east after 3 am, limited viewing, not in sky at sunset
Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky just before 1 am in the eastern sky
