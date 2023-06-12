No humidity again this week

MONDAY: Clearing skies and dropping humidity for the evening. A mild and breezy evening with temperatures falling into the 60s after sunset. The breeze lets up by midnight. Partly cloudy for the overnight and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Patchy fog or haze for the Valley.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild as temperatures rise into the 60s. Turning partly cloudy by the afternoon and breezy at times. A warm and comfortable day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Low 80s for Petersburg and Moorefield.

Partly cloudy for the evening as the breeze subsides after sunset. Staying warm for the evening as temperatures remain in the 70s. Increasing clouds for the night. A stray shower or sprinkle overnight for our West Virginia areas. Pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s and the wind picks up again after about 2am.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day, windy and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. There will be a few spotty quick, brief showers that will be on and off for the day. These will be short lives for the most part and brief. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon, mild and windy. Wind gusting to 20-30 mph. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures fluctuating down into the 60s with any showers. Not everyone will see rain.

Any rain fizzles early evening with decreasing clouds. Mild with temperatures slipping into the 60s after sunset. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly clear and warm for the evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. Warm and breezy for the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s but low humidity, so feeling pretty comfortable. Breezy at times. Only an isolated shower for the day. More clearing for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Sunny and very warm for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures into the 60s. A warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Watching our next system for the weekend. Right now the potential is there for a few showers Sunday evening into Monday. Stay tuned for updates. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.