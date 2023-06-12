Rocktown Elite prepares to host middle school track camp

Draw Your Weather
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local coaches are bringing new track and field events to the middle school level.

This summer, Rocktown Elite will offer a track camp that includes events not currently offered in area middle schools. The coaches were former track athletes at Turner Ashby and Harrisonburg High School. Later this month, they will introduce the high jump, pole vault, and disc throw to middle school athletes during the Rocktown Elite Track Camp.

“If you get a head start, you can get to know the events better,” said Paul Makayed, former Harrisonburg track athlete who competed in the pole vault. “Younger athletes can discover what they’re natural at... they might be a better long jumper or a better pole vaulter.”

The camp will take place on June 19-21 at Harrisonburg High School. An inclusive meet, featuring multiple age groups, will be held on June 22 to conclude the camp.

Interested athletes can register here.

