Scattered showers to start the week

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day, breezy, and feeling slightly humid. Temperatures starting out in the 60s. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two will cross the area throughout the morning into the afternoon. Any shower or storm could contain gusty winds. Scattered showers and storms begin to exit the area after 2/3 pm. Some peeks of sun late in the afternoon, warm, and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Humidity starts to drop as we clear out late in the afternoon into the evening.

Clearing skies and dropping humidity for the evening. A mild and breezy evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. The breeze lets up by sunset. Clear skies for the overnight and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild as temperatures rise into the 60s. Turning partly cloudy by the afternoon and breezy once again. A warm and comfortable day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy for the evening as the breeze subsides. Staying warm for the evening as temperatures remain in the 70s. Adding a few clouds for the overnight hours. Scattered showers overnight for the Alleghenies with a few stray showers elsewhere. Pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Turning windy fairly early on in the day. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon, warm and windy. Scattered showers for the Alleghenies throughout the day with a few spotty showers elsewhere. Wind gusting to 25-35 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures falling in the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower possible. More scattered showers for the Alleghenies. Warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly clear and warm for the evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Turning partly cloudy, very warm, and breezy for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s but low humidity, so feeling pretty comfortable. A few passing clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy and very warm for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Watching our next system for the weekend. It may bring a few showers and storms. Stay tuned for updates. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures into the 60s. A warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Watching our next system for the weekend. It may bring a few showers and storms. Stay tuned for updates. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

