Six people displaced by Monday morning fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Six people lost their home in a fire early Monday, Albemarle County Fire Rescue (ACFR) says.

According to the ACFR, at around 4:56 a.m. on Monday, June 12, units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a house fire in the 3300 block of Stony Point Rd.

The ACFR said when units first arrived they reported that the two-story home was fully involved in fire. The six people in the home were able to evacuate after being alerted by a smoke alarm, according to the ACFR.

There is still a family pet unaccounted for.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue says the incident is under investigation, and the displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross and family.

