Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Six people displaced by Monday morning fire

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Six people lost their home in a fire early Monday, Albemarle County Fire Rescue (ACFR) says.

According to the ACFR, at around 4:56 a.m. on Monday, June 12, units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a house fire in the 3300 block of Stony Point Rd.

The ACFR said when units first arrived they reported that the two-story home was fully involved in fire. The six people in the home were able to evacuate after being alerted by a smoke alarm, according to the ACFR.

There is still a family pet unaccounted for.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue says the incident is under investigation, and the displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross and family.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg
Veney's descendants are proud to see her legacy continue to impact today's heritage and...
Luray-born slave’s journey gets honored with historical marker
Police said Blake William Linkous, 18, was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was found...
Police: 18-year-old arrested after woman found strangled in hotel room

Latest News

If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Scattered showers to start the week
Police say Dana Roman is a suspect linked to multiple violent incidents, including a shooting...
Henrico man linked to Northern Va. shooting found dead
Black bear goes for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico
VIDEO: Swimming bear surprises Destin beachgoers