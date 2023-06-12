Staunton Police Department responds to stabbing over the weekend

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department says they responded to an alleged stabbing in Staunton over the weekend.

Sergeant Butch Shifflett confirmed that the stabbing occurred at a residence, and when units arrived a 30-year-old woman was found with four stab wounds. Shifflett said she was transported to Augusta Heath, and then sent to UVA.

Shifflet said one person was arrested, but that the investigation was still ongoing.

