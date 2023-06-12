Top Chef Harrisonburg exceeds fundraising goal for child advocacy

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Chefs from across the Friendly City cooked up some competition and their best dish with hopes to earn the title of Top Chef.

The sold-out event on Sunday at Frieden Farms in Mount Crawford benefitted Blue Ridge CASA. The non-profit helps children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

CEO Sherri Mckinney-Frantz said the work they do is very much needed across the area to make sure children can find permanent homes where they can thrive safely.

“There are more children in foster care in Harrisonburg-Rockingham than anywhere else in the Commonwealth. The need for children in foster care to have someone who is solely dedicated to looking out for their best interest in advocating for them, and making the judge aware of what the child needs is absolutely critical,” Frantz said.

Ryan Zale of Local CHOP was crowned Top Chef this year.

The event raised close to $50,000, surpassing the overall goal of $43,000.

Top Chef Harrisonburg is a major player in Blue Ridge CASA’s success, which Mckinney-Frantz said is not possible with supporters having the organization’s back.

