Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Top Chef Harrisonburg exceeds fundraising goal for child advocacy

Top Chef Harrisonburg is a major player in Blue Ridge CASA's success which CEO Sherri...
Top Chef Harrisonburg is a major player in Blue Ridge CASA's success which CEO Sherri Mckinney-Frantz says isn't possible with supporters backing up the organization.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Chefs from across the Friendly City cooked up some competition and their best dish with hopes to earn the title of Top Chef.

The sold-out event on Sunday at Frieden Farms in Mount Crawford benefitted Blue Ridge CASA. The non-profit helps children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

CEO Sherri Mckinney-Frantz said the work they do is very much needed across the area to make sure children can find permanent homes where they can thrive safely.

“There are more children in foster care in Harrisonburg-Rockingham than anywhere else in the Commonwealth. The need for children in foster care to have someone who is solely dedicated to looking out for their best interest in advocating for them, and making the judge aware of what the child needs is absolutely critical,” Frantz said.

Ryan Zale of Local CHOP was crowned Top Chef this year.

The event raised close to $50,000, surpassing the overall goal of $43,000.

Top Chef Harrisonburg is a major player in Blue Ridge CASA’s success, which Mckinney-Frantz said is not possible with supporters having the organization’s back.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Mother and stepfather of deceased child appear in court
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says precipitation maps have shown continued...
Drought watch hits counties across the Shenandoah Valley
South Carolina first responders are mourning the loss of beloved Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski.
‘He will be truly missed’: First responders mourn the loss of beloved lieutenant to cancer

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Showers to start the week
While the best energy is focused on the emergency, Beards and Broads Axe Throwing wants...
‘Cure Maty Day’ supports Broadway child battling cancer
A Butterfly to Remember
Butterflies released in remembrance of lost loved ones
WHSV Fastcast June 11