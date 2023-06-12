Travis Reifsnider heading to College World Series with UVA baseball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former JMU baseball standout Travis Reifsnider is preparing for the 2023 College World Series as a member of the UVA baseball team.

Reifsnider, who joined the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer in 2022, will gain even more national exposure when UVA opens play in Omaha this weekend.

“I think I’ll have a bit of shellshock when I first walk in,” said Reifsnider. “This is something I’ve dreamed about for as long as I’ve been playing baseball. To be able to do it in my fifth year, in my last hurrah as a baseball player, is pretty awesome.”

Over four years at James Madison, Reifsnider appeared in 100 games and posted a career batting average of .287 along with 56 RBIs. During his senior season in 2022, Reifsnider co-led the CAA with 13 home runs.

At UVA, Reifsnider has served as a leader in other ways, using his experience to support the Cavaliers on and off the diamond.

“I’ve pushed myself to a new level this year as an athlete, a person, a teammate, and a friend,” added Reifsnider. “One of the things that has stuck with me is being able to push yourself and make yourself feel uncomfortable.”

UVA takes on Florida in the College World Series this weekend, where Reifsnider and the Cavaliers will be looking for their second national championship in program history.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.