Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Travis Reifsnider heading to College World Series with UVA baseball

Travis Reifsnider heading to College World Series with UVA baseball
Travis Reifsnider heading to College World Series with UVA baseball(UVA Athletics)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Travis Reifsnider heading to College World Series with UVA baseball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former JMU baseball standout Travis Reifsnider is preparing for the 2023 College World Series as a member of the UVA baseball team.

Reifsnider, who joined the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer in 2022, will gain even more national exposure when UVA opens play in Omaha this weekend.

“I think I’ll have a bit of shellshock when I first walk in,” said Reifsnider. “This is something I’ve dreamed about for as long as I’ve been playing baseball. To be able to do it in my fifth year, in my last hurrah as a baseball player, is pretty awesome.”

Over four years at James Madison, Reifsnider appeared in 100 games and posted a career batting average of .287 along with 56 RBIs. During his senior season in 2022, Reifsnider co-led the CAA with 13 home runs.

At UVA, Reifsnider has served as a leader in other ways, using his experience to support the Cavaliers on and off the diamond.

“I’ve pushed myself to a new level this year as an athlete, a person, a teammate, and a friend,” added Reifsnider. “One of the things that has stuck with me is being able to push yourself and make yourself feel uncomfortable.”

UVA takes on Florida in the College World Series this weekend, where Reifsnider and the Cavaliers will be looking for their second national championship in program history.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
generic fire truck
Six people displaced by Monday morning fire
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Dane Pedersen signs contract extension with JMU through 2026-27 season
Dane Pedersen signs contract extension with JMU through 2026-27 season
Rocktown Elite prepares to host middle school track camp
Rocktown Elite prepares to host middle school track camp
UVA wins Super Regional over Duke
‘Hoos are headed to the College World Series, beat Duke 12-2 to win Super Regional
UVA baseball beats Duke 14-4 in Super Regional game 2
UVA baseball beats Duke 14-4 in Super Regional game 2