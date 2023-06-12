Draw Your Weather
Turner Ashby teen runs 100 miles for charity

Nate Whiting runs 100 miles in under 24 hours to raise money for the Holistic Haitian Alliance.
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A Turner Ashby High School student ended his freshman year with a very impressive accomplishment under his belt.

Nate Whiting is one of only three other 15-year-olds in the U.S. who have completed a 100-mile race in under 24 hours.

Whiting has only been running for a few years.

“I started running because my mom signed me up,” Nate said. “I was not in the best of shape at the end of COVID.”

But the more he ran, the more he learned it’s something he enjoys and is pretty good at.

“I finished my marathon in October of last year, and I was expecting it to be the longest distance I’d do. But I finished it was just way too easy,” Nate said.

So, he sought out a bigger challenge and found just that in the Black Mountain Monster 100-mile Ultramarathon. A 24-hour race in North Carolina.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to eat, I didn’t know what I wanted to drink. I just wanted to get it over with, especially during the night. It was just so hard for me being so tired,” Nate recalled.

The race started at 10 a.m. on June 3 with the goal to run 100 miles by 10 a.m. on June 4.

Nate ramped up his training, running through Bridgewater and running at night, but he said running along the trails in this race was a lot tougher than he imagined.

Every six miles, Nate would briefly rest to eat or drink, but then would start moving again.

He said was motivated to cross that finish line as each mile meant more money for children in Haiti’s Kay Anj Village. He decided to use this race to fundraise for the Holistic Haitian Alliance.

“This money that’s been raised will provide a dental clinic and a dentist’s salary to help take care of the children and the whole community in that area,” Jenny Whiting, Nate’s mother, said.

Nate was inspired to help the non-profit after seeing the work his grandparents do in Haiti as dentists.

“They put in so much work, and I would be doing the work anyway, so why not try to make some money for them,” Nate said.

And while it wasn’t always easy to keep moving, Nate wasn’t running in this race alone.

“My husband started to run and walk parts of it with him. I slept a little then I ran with him,” Whiting said. “We just kept encouraging him, reading him messages that were coming in on social media and texts that really motivated him. People were making donations the whole time, so he was seeing that he was raising more money for the nonprofit.”

After 23 hours, Nate had complete 104 miles placing third among 47 other male runners.

Nate has raised more than $12,000 through this fundraiser and is still hoping to reach his goal of $15,000. You can help out and donate by clicking here.

